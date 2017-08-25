WCHS not concerned over slow month

Many businesses have tough months, and Weston County Health Services is no different. Despite negative incomes for the month of July, the organization’s executives are adamant that there is no need to worry and that the facility is already seeing better numbers in August.

Chief Financial Officer Lynn Moller told the board of trustees during its Aug. 17 meeting that the hospital experienced a negative net income for July, as well as a negative cash flow. The retail pharmacy also experienced a decrease in prescriptions filled and revenue during July, the first month of the fiscal year.