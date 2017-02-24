Watering the old way

While the city’s new water well is capable of producing millions of gallons of water each day, it wasn’t always so easy to provide quantities of water to the people who have called this community home.

Like a number of Wyoming towns, Newcastle once utilized a redwood pipeline to supply water to city residents, and while little remains of the old pipeline constructed around 1919, it is now causing some cloud on the titles of landowners in the area because of the easement the city still holds along its route.

“They didn’t have plastic back then, that is what they used,” former City Engineer Bob Hartley told the City Council when issues involving the easement were brought to their attention.