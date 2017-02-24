Water flowing from new well

Stimulation technique increases production

Drilling began on Newcastle’s Water Well #5 the end of last year, and while the drilling has reached a depth of 3,000 feet and is now complete, City Engineer Mike Moore informed the Newcastle City Council on February 6 that the well was not producing as well on the surface as expected.

As such, a stimulation technique was scheduled in the hopes of increasing water production.

“It’s a little early to tell how well the well will perform,” Moore reported to the council.

Petroleum engineer Tim Barritt, who is a Madison Well specialist, explained to the News Letter Journal that hydrochloric acid was used to create a larger opening in the formation for the water to feed through.