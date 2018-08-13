Water commission to discuss NE Wyo dispute

By Patrick Filbin and Jonathan Gallardo

Gillette News Record

Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — In Crook County behind one of the new Madison water pipeline wells drilled by the city of Gillette, there is a pond.

Joey Kanode, a landowner in the area, kicked at weeds and remembered a few years ago when the pond was in much better shape.

“This was a good reservoir for my heifers,” Kanode said. “Look (now) at all the dirt washing into the pond. If an oil or mining company had something like this, they’d have the state all over them.”

It was early morning Wednesday and Kanode was leaning on the hood of his truck. Matt Wood, another landowner and neighbor, was along for the ride.

Kanode and Wood are two of the handful of Crook County landowners who have a bone to pick with the city of Gillette for a number of reasons.

From contractors taking advantage of their land and bad communication to water discharge and slow response times, Kanode and Wood feel as if residents in Crook County have been largely ignored and disrespected by the city as it develops the Gillette Regional Water Supply project, which includes the Madison Pipeline.

Wood still has fence posts and gates down and in need of repair after contractors moved them to install pipeline.

“We’re not asking for much,” Wood said. “Just take care of stuff.”

Kanode has weeds growing in pastures where he used to hay because of what he claims are poor reclamation efforts from water project work. There are rocks and electric cables where they shouldn’t be.

Both landowners said water discharge may have dried up wells on neighboring ranches owned by Michael Cranston and Minnie Williams.

Years into the $217.6 million project and despite numerous complaints from Crook County landowners about how the regional water project has affected them, both Kanode and Wood say city officials won’t talk to them about solutions.

“I would have never imagined that when we signed those contracts we’d be still dealing with it today,” Kanode said. “It’s the project that never ends.”

Some relief, they hope, will come this week in Gillette.

In this year’s state legislative session, Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, introduced an amendment to the 2018 Omnibus Water Bill that allocates more than $4 million in state money to Gillette for regional extensions of the Madison Pipeline. But because of problems that Driskill believed the city hadn’t addressed, that amendment stipulated that the money was available as long as it provided a maximum of 1 million gallons per year each for up to 200 customers in Crook County.

The bill was signed into law in March, and three months later, the city of Gillette declined to sign the agreement to get that money, saying the conditions that come with Driskill’s amendment to the bill are unfair to Campbell County residents who paid a capital facilities tax to build the pipeline.

Since then, city officials, landowners and state lawmakers have been searching for answers and, more importantly, solutions.

Some are hopeful that a solution, or at least part of one, will arrive this week when the Select Water Committee and Wyoming Water Development Commission meet in Gillette.

One of the agenda items for Wednesday is to talk about the regional extensions in Campbell County, some of which have been postponed because of the city’s issues with the amendment.

The groups will tour the well field in Crook County on Thursday and will have a regular public meeting Friday. City officials will give a presentation. There also will be a discussion with some of the affected Crook County landowners.

Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King said no deal is on the table, but one could be made when the Select Water Committee visits.

“I think we can work out a deal,” she said.

She added that the city will not budge if a deal includes the city using any kind of capital facilities tax money to benefit Crook County.

“They would have to pay for any kind of water line on their own,” she said.

The animosity over the Madison has boiled over since the city declined to sign the amendment. Gillette officials claim Crook County residents would get access

Crook County landowners, however, say building the regional water system has affected their existing wells and land and that Gillette is obligated to fix the damage it allegedly caused.

The Select Water Committee’s chairman, Rep. Hans Hunt, R-Newcastle, said he hopes “civility prevails on both sides.”

“I’ll be happy if we can have an open, frank — but civil — discussion on both sides,” he said.

Hunt said he’s been working with Gillette City Administrator Patrick Davidson and Carter-King to come up with a solution. Although he couldn’t say how far along they are in the process, he said “progress is being made” and that he’s been having “great dialogue” with the officials.

“I’m really optimistic if we keep moving forward as we have been that we can come up with a concrete solution by our meeting in November,” he said, referring to the committee’s meeting planned Nov. 7-9 in Casper.

The solution, Hunt believes, will come in some form of an amendment “that will eliminate the Driskill amendment” and make things “more workable for everybody.”

It would have to get the approval of the state Legislature during the 2019 legislative session, and while he’s optimistic it would pass, he noted there are a lot of elections between now and then.

Meanwhile, Driskill said he’s been left out of those discussions entirely, which has been frustrating.

Driskill said his top priority is, and always has been, getting the “affected users taken care of.”

The city has argued that it doesn’t have the capacity to provide Crook County with water, but Driskill doesn’t believe that’s true.

“If you build a new house in Gillette, you’ll be provided a tap,” he said. “Is it that they don’t have water or that they don’t have water for Crook County?”

The city has not agreed to the amendment and left millions of dollars on the table, said Harry LaBonde Jr., director of the Wyoming Water Development Office. The legislation has a five-year reversion date on it, meaning the money will go back to the state if it isn’t used after five years.

A solution could proceed in one of three ways, he said.

First, the city and Crook County could work their problems out in the next five years without any new legislation.

Second, the city could seek another amendment that it believes would fix the problem. It would have to be passed by the Legislature in 2019.

Lastly, and the most unlikely scenario, LaBonde said, the Wyoming Water Development Commission could recommend that the state move up the reversion date.

“I don’t think I’d vote for that,” Driskill said. “The regional water system’s a wonderful and necessary thing. It’s been done in a good fashion.”

One of Gillette’s main gripes with Driskill’s amendment is it allows livestock to use water. The city has said that violates all rules in the Omnibus Water Bill that would cause Gillette to be required to pay back more than $140 million the state has put into the project.

Both Driskill and LaBonde said the amendment prevents that from happening.

Patrick Tyrrell, the state engineer, said the state can allow for livestock use “fairly quickly and easily” if an emergency situation came up.

“Given the high profile of this project, if we needed to implement some minor stock uses, we would find a way,” he said.

Carter-King said she remembers Driskill mentioning a deal during the legislative sessoin that would provide emergency lines to a small number of Crook County residents but can’t say for sure if it was four lines, as Driskill has claimed.

The problem with the offer was that Driskill wanted the city to pay for it with Madison money and the deal was on the table because residents suspected that drilling for the Madison was the cause of private wells going dry, she said.

Driskill is adamant about Gillette knowing he had a deal in mind that didn’t include the 200 taps that were ultimately in his amendment that passed the Legislature. He said he wanted to work something out that was less extreme than the amendment that passed.

Carter-King said the first she heard about the amendment was after it passed.

“(Davidson) said he never saw (the amendment) or it was buried in an email,” Carter-King said. “And if even if we did see it, we wouldn’t have been for it anyway. We had no forewarning that it was there.”

However, an email provided by Driskill shows that Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, sent an email March 8 to Carter-King, Davidson and city Utilities Director Mike Cole saying the bill was going to a conference committee.

“Ogden is trying to play nice with Gillette,” Von Flatern wrote. “He will modify his amendment if we provide appropriate language.”

The amendment has since become known as the punitive amendment. Driskill said he didn’t intend for it to actually become law; rather, to get Gillette’s attention for not responding to repeated attempts to work out differences with Crook County landowners.

Von Flatern went on to say that Driskill initially did not want to allow Moorcroft onto the regional extension and he wanted to include a cap on water use.

Cole then responded to Von Flatern’s email by saying that the system’s 8-inch line can be tapped into “that will accommodate Woods, Cranstons, Minnie Williams and others.”

Cole also suggested putting a cap of 50,000 gallons per month for individual use.

The city would have had a surcharge fee for use greater than 50,000 gallons, which would be consistent with water service agreements the city has executed in the past, according to Cole.

The legislative session ended several days after Von Flatern’s email had been sent.

Driskill said he then heard nothing from the city until after the Omnibus Water Bill was sent across the governor’s desk and signed.

Driskill said he’s tried to work with the city to come to an agreement with little success. Earlier this summer, he proposed a six-point plan he believed would alleviate the city’s concerns.

It would allow for only six taps in Crook County at the start, each tap would be allowed to use up to 960,000 gallons per year for livestock and those six would connect to the 8-inch line that’s already in the ground, Driskill said.

The plan also would allow up to 190 additional taps that would mirror the tap of a Gillette resident in use, fees and rates. There would be a limit of 480,000 gallons per year and water could only be used for domestic purposes and cost $3.95 per 1,000 gallons. However, those taps would not receive water until the well field is online, Driskill said.

Crook County could join the regional water system by paying a special use tax for the same number of months that Campbell County paid its tax for the Madison pipeline, the main component of the overall water project. Just like the Gillette tax, that tax would have to be approved by Crook County voters.

Driskill also would try to secure money for a 3 million-gallon storage facility at no cost to Gillette, as well as a right of way for a pipeline to discharge water from lines and wells.

So far, “all they’ve said is nothing. I’ve been met with silence,” he said about the proposed compromise. “It’s hard to deal when you’re met with a cold shoulder and a back turned to you.”

When water is needed

Rozet Ranchettes is a Campbell County subdivision less than 30 miles from Kanode’s ranch in Crook County.

Zeke Zebroski bought the land and started the subdivision decades ago. As part of the construction, he dug a water well that is more than 100 feet deep and serves dozens of homes.

These days, however, there are concerns about the subdivision’s water quality.

Fluoride levels in the water are high. Zebroski said the EPA routinely checks the water every month. It’s been recommended that the elderly and pregnant women don’t drink the water.

But Zebroski was prepared for a situation like this.

“We don’t need a lot of water to move that needle down below those fluoride levels,” Zebroski said. “I haven’t had an engineer come out and get an actual number, but I’m thinking if we cut it with 20 percent water from the Madison, we’ll be more than fine.”

Zebroski already has a tie-in for Madison water dug and ready to go. He stepped off the measurements from his original well the old-fashioned way by walking 100 yards toward the railroad tracks.

Rozet Ranchettes is one of the subdivisions in line to hook onto the Regional Water System.

Because the city of Gillette denied this year’s amendment from the Omnibus Water Bill that essentially puts the project on hold, Zebroski and the rest of the Rozet Ranchettes residents have to wait longer, drinking its high-fluoride water.

“I know why Sen. Driskill is doing what he’s doing. He’s looking out for the people that voted him in,” Zebroski said. “But nothing comes free.”

Wood and Kanode said they understand that. They were paid easement fees by the city of Gillette but feel they haven’t been compensated for the constant headaches the city has given them.

“It’s hard because we’re people that do business by word of mouth or handshakes,” Wood said.

Even if the worst of the problems are behind them, Wood doesn’t understand why the city won’t help out.

“Two ranches without water and you’ve got good water running under them and you’re unwilling to let them have it,” Wood said. “It just seems wrong.”

“There’s been no compassion or nothing for (the landowners),” Kanode added.

From the outside looking in, Hunt said he finds the situation interesting and “a bit concerning.”

Hunt said he’s glad the issue has been brought to the public’s attention, because it gives legislators a rough framework of how to deal with the situation should it ever come up again.

“From a standpoint of direction in how we approach and handle this, it’s a lot of common sense and neighborliness. But at the same time, there’s no process I’m aware of to address the disputes without having to come up with stipulations and amendments,” he said.

Hunt questioned why there hadn’t been more of an effort to fix this at the local level.

“When the solution is for the state to step in and solve this … it’s a little disheartening that neighbors can’t work together better,” he said.

Driskill has said he agrees and that there’s a lot to be said for neighbors looking out for one another the way they have in Wyoming for more than 125 years.