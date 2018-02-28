Voss fills vacant seat

Tom Voss pledged to give 100 percent to the council seat he assumed after being appointed by Newcastle City Council at the council’s Feb. 20 meeting. The seat was vacated by Kara Sweet, who resigned on Jan. 1. Voss and Darren Downs applied to fill the vacancy.

Voss will hold the seat until the general election in November, when he will have to run for election for the seat.

Council members asked both applicants several questions at the meeting before making a decision. During questioning, Voss stressed the need for more money to be generated in the community and the need to brand Newcastle as “the place to be.”

“I have been around a long time, and have lots of experience to share. I can add to this council. I have a unique mind, and I am an outside-the-box type of person,” Voss told the council when asked why he applied.