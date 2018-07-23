Volunteers collect, return items scattered by tornado

By Kathy Brown

Gillette News Record

Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — Amirrah McQuin may have said it best.

The 2-year-old, who was one of the victims of a tornado that struck Oriva Hills on June 1, will tell anyone who will listen that “my house brew up.”

She’ll turn 3 shortly and also has experienced the other side of a tornado: the lost and found.

When Gillette Girl Scouts opened a small lost-and-found center to get property found for miles around the tornado site back to those who had suffered destroyed or damaged homes, they collected 171 items.

About a month ago, the McQuins saw an announcement on Facebook and decided to check out the collection housed at the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County. They figured it wouldn’t hurt to see what had been found.

Ninety-four of those 171 items — ranging from photographs and family keepsakes to baby books, wooden swords and bills — were theirs. Some of the tools they weren’t sure about they left behind.

Amirrah immediately went to her favorite blue Western, wool-like jacket, grabbed it and wouldn’t let it go.

That’s when Girl Scout leader Lynn Wright and her daughter, Mikayla, received their reward for washing that jacket three times to remove the insulation and flecks of metal that had been embedded in it by the storm.

They and the McQuins know that “stuff” isn’t the most important concern. Lives and loved ones can never be replaced. Still, our things echo our lives. They resonate with us.

“When you lose everything, familiarity is a little comforting,” Lynn Wright said. “We just wanted to get things back to people. … It was heart-touching to see them get some of their things back. We know things aren’t important, but they are comforting.”

Connie McQuin, 58, and her husband, the late Richard “Rick” McQuin, moved to Oriva Hills from Wright five years ago. They chose to make the change when he began to grow ill and they had to make daily trips into Gillette for medical treatment.

When Rick died two years ago, one of her seven children — three of whom are adopted — moved to Oriva Hills just northwest of Gillette to stay with her. Matthew, 28, and his wife Jolinda Hagen, 23, also are parents to three of Connie’s 13 grandchildren, including Amirrah, 7-month-old Zayne and 9-year-old Mashia.

They were together in their home June 1 when Matt looked out the window, saw the hail and wind, grabbed two of his children and ran for the basement, yelling for Connie to run there, too.

Connie, though, was busy with a call of nature.

“I had to go No. 2,” she said, laughing.

When she was finished, there was no time to dash to the basement. It was too late. So she started to walk toward her bedroom.

“All the windows came crashing in,” she said.

Soon, the wind lifted her and the furnishings and started to spin them around.

“I could feel the house start to move,” Connie said.

As she spun around — something akin to Pecos Bill and not a scene from the movie “Twister” — she said she made her peace with God. She didn’t expect to survive.

“I said, ‘OK Lord, here I am. I’m ready to go,’” Connie said. “I said, ‘It’s OK if you take me.’”

Then came more spinning and whirling. At some point, she even opened her eyes.

“I could see the furniture and wind flying around with me,” she said. “It sounded like the bottom of Niagara Falls, all that noise. It was a grayish and yellowish dirty kind of coloring.”

Then she closed her eyes again.

“I said, ‘OK, if I survive, please don’t give me any serious injuries,’” Connie said of her prayers. She had just recovered from injuries caused by an ATV crash that sent her through a barbed wire fence, breaking a rib.

The tornado was on the ground for 11 minutes and Connie figures she spun around through each of those 11 minutes. It felt much longer than that.

Suddenly, the wind slowed and “it just sat me down,” she said.

Actually, that was after she had been hit in the head with flying objects and after she was thrown about 20 feet from where she had been to land near a leaking propane tank.

In the basement, a grill had been shoved about 3 feet. The couch, though, was sucked out of the basement.

When Matt found her, Connie was laughing. She was a bit foggy, her right hip hurt, her foot hurt, her left knee hurt, her shoulder screamed and she was a veritable rainbow of bruises, scrapes and scratches. She thought she might have broken her hip.

But ambulance crews soon started an IV and Connie began feeling better immediately. She chose to spend the night in the hospital for observation and received two staples to her head. She was the only person hospitalized in the category F3 (136 mph winds) twister that destroyed seven homes and damaged 12 others.

Now she’s philosophical about the second tornado she has survived.

“God’s got a plan,” she repeats often as she shares her tale.

The McQuins and their children lived in a mobile home in Wright in 2005 when a tornado struck there.

About that event, Connie just remembers a lot of wind as she ran outdoors to get the dog off his chain in the yard.

While she did that, the tornado broke every window on the west side of their house. That’s the house the children were in, alone, until she ran back inside.

That category F2 tornado killed two and injured 13 at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 12, 2005. It demolished 91 homes, damaged 120 homes in total and affected 121 families, including her own.

She remembers calling a friend, wondering what had happened because all the windows were broke inside her home.

“She said, ‘Of course, Connie, you’re in a tornado,’” she recalled.

The house’s siding also was damaged.

“It looked like somebody had taken a machine gun and got it,” she said.

So she knew just what it was that had her spinning and flying 13 years later about seven miles northwest of Gillette.

Connie is matter-of-fact about the aftermath of a tornado, the picking up the pieces of one’s life.

“How often does that happen?” she said of being in two tornadoes in a lifetime — so far.

She’s sure she doesn’t want to experience it a third time, though.

“No!” she yells when asked.

Now, Jolinda and Amarrah become nervous if the clouds darken and they hear thunder. Connie said she’s OK — as long as she can see the clouds.

They’re living in her father’s home in Gillette until theirs can be rebuilt in Oriva Hills.

Her son Barney came to Gillette from New Jersey, where he now lives, to take down the remains of their home and garage.

They’ve lost some things, but they’ve also gained in unexpected ways.

Among the items found and returned by neighbors and volunteers is an intricate circle afghan.

“My grandmother crocheted that for me for my high school graduation in 1978,” Connie said. “After she finished, she said she’d never do another one like that.”

Her grandmother is gone now, but touching that blanket brings back memories.

“It’s something that God left,” she said. “I have so many thank yous. One of his angels found it for me. … I’m very blessed.”

They found pages from a cookbook in which her grandmother had handwritten scriptures, one of the dog’s toys, baby clothes they were planning to swap because they’d been outgrown. The what and how of survival for even these things makes no sense.

Zayne’s bouncer has been replaced with a new one. They couldn’t find the other one where he leapt skyward in Oriva Hills as he edges toward walking.

They have boxes of things in a storage shed and they’ve been given another nearby at no cost so they can sift through those items, too.

Among the sheds are solid logs that framed her bed. She bought the frame in October on sale.

Her queen-sized mattress, the inner slats and bedding are long gone. But the logs, although scratched and scarred, remain.

“It gives it some character,” Connie said. “I almost didn’t buy that bed.”

Now she’s glad she did. “All the other beds we had are totally gone,” she said. “This bed made if farther than I did.”

Barney found the rug her grandmother made Connie when she and Rick exchanged their wedding vows.

The bird house mailbox made by one of Rick’s cousins also is intact. There are books and books and books — many riddled with insulation and dirt — to go through. The stash includes all of Rick’s Bible testimony books.

There’s the cradle Rick made, sitting safely inside the storage shed.

“It’s like a treasure hunt,” said Connie’s daughter-in-law, Jolinda.

What’s left

Amirrah’s Father’s Day card for Matt survived.

Jolinda found the picture page from her son’s baby book at the Girl Scouts’ Lost and Found. She found the pearl necklace and earrings that were worn by her grandmother. They were still in the plastic bag she had stored them in.

They have the books and even some of the material they had bought for the garden they planned this year.

“We were going to plant it the day of the tornado,” Connie said.

She found her favorite, well-worn sweater in the lost and found.

She figures it will take “a month or two” for them to go through the storage sheds and decide what they can keep and what they should throw away.

It’s a lot of things and stuff, but they’re also precious.

“Anytime we find something, it’s just ‘wow, that survived?’” Connie said.

That includes old 11-by-18-inch family photos from her side of the family that “barely moved” from where they were kept and two books written by her great uncle recording the family’s pioneer days that stretches back five generations.

They found three of the five knives Jolinda’s grandmother received when she was married in 1958 in a union that lasted 57 years, the prom dresses Jolinda had collected for her children’s use and more.

Connie said that when she landed back on solid earth, she had lost one sock — one was on the other foot — and her glasses.

Recently, they returned to Oriva Hills to check on their car and work that was done to replace the windshield destroyed by the storm. There inside the car, tucked safely away from harm, were the glasses. Someone had found them and placed them there.

It’s these little things that speak volumes. They provide comfort, act as a touching stone for our lives and even spark wonder. They often help us cope with the debris of overwhelming loss. They give us confidence to move forward, knowing we’ll be OK.

It’s that way for the McQuins.