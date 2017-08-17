Vincent Gerald Minne
October 23, 1936-August 10, 2017
Vincent Gerald
Minne, 80, of
Newcastle, Wyoming
passed away Thursday
August 10, 2017
while vacationing in
Washington State. He
developed complications
from pneumonia.
A memorial service
will be held at 1:30
P.M. on Thursday,
August 17, 2017 at Bustard’s Funeral
Home, 600 CY Avenue Casper, Wyoming
with visitation on Thursday, August 17th
from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. preceding
the service. Internment will follow at the
Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in
Evansville, Wyoming.
Vincent was born October 23, 1936
in Noonan, North Dakota to Henry and
Elizabeth (Darras) Minne. He was a hard
worker from the time he started working
on the family farm as a very young boy.
In his teens, the family moved to Phoenix
where he worked with his father as a heavy
equipment operator.
He joined the Air Force in 1955 and
spent one year at the Thule Air Force Base
in Greenland. He completed four years of
service at Parks Air Force Base in Great
Falls, Montana.
While in the service, Vince married
Ellen Joyce Ball in Livingston, Montana.
They resided in Livingston where he
worked as a mechanic for the railroad and
became a service mechanic/manager for
John Deere. They also lived in Townsend,
Columbus and Hardin, Montana for some
years.
Vince moved with his family to Casper,
Wyoming in 1976. He started working for
UPS as a feeder driver until his retirement
in 2003.
Vince has two children, Michael
(Deborah) Minne and Marcie (Ken) Hall,
both from Casper. His wife died in 2008.
In 2012, he married Marion Cotterman
in Wheatland, Wyoming and moved to
Sundance, Wyoming. They relocated to
Newcastle, Wyoming in 2016.
Vince is survived by his wife, Marion;
son, Michael; daughter, Marcie; sister,
Mary Herden, Belfry, Montana; brother,
Lawrence Minne, North Lake, Minnesota;
stepson, Paul Cotterman, Minneapolis,
Minnesota; 5 grandchildren and 2 great
grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his
parents; first wife, Joyce; sister, Blanche
Van Orden, Bozeman, Montana; grandson,
Dustin Minne, Casper, Wyoming; and
stepson, Jim Cotterman, Wheatland,
Wyoming.