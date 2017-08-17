Vincent Gerald Minne

October 23, 1936-August 10, 2017

Vincent Gerald

Minne, 80, of

Newcastle, Wyoming

passed away Thursday

August 10, 2017

while vacationing in

Washington State. He

developed complications

from pneumonia.

A memorial service

will be held at 1:30

P.M. on Thursday,

August 17, 2017 at Bustard’s Funeral

Home, 600 CY Avenue Casper, Wyoming

with visitation on Thursday, August 17th

from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. preceding

the service. Internment will follow at the

Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in

Evansville, Wyoming.

Vincent was born October 23, 1936

in Noonan, North Dakota to Henry and

Elizabeth (Darras) Minne. He was a hard

worker from the time he started working

on the family farm as a very young boy.

In his teens, the family moved to Phoenix

where he worked with his father as a heavy

equipment operator.

He joined the Air Force in 1955 and

spent one year at the Thule Air Force Base

in Greenland. He completed four years of

service at Parks Air Force Base in Great

Falls, Montana.

While in the service, Vince married

Ellen Joyce Ball in Livingston, Montana.

They resided in Livingston where he

worked as a mechanic for the railroad and

became a service mechanic/manager for

John Deere. They also lived in Townsend,

Columbus and Hardin, Montana for some

years.

Vince moved with his family to Casper,

Wyoming in 1976. He started working for

UPS as a feeder driver until his retirement

in 2003.

Vince has two children, Michael

(Deborah) Minne and Marcie (Ken) Hall,

both from Casper. His wife died in 2008.

In 2012, he married Marion Cotterman

in Wheatland, Wyoming and moved to

Sundance, Wyoming. They relocated to

Newcastle, Wyoming in 2016.

Vince is survived by his wife, Marion;

son, Michael; daughter, Marcie; sister,

Mary Herden, Belfry, Montana; brother,

Lawrence Minne, North Lake, Minnesota;

stepson, Paul Cotterman, Minneapolis,

Minnesota; 5 grandchildren and 2 great

grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his

parents; first wife, Joyce; sister, Blanche

Van Orden, Bozeman, Montana; grandson,

Dustin Minne, Casper, Wyoming; and

stepson, Jim Cotterman, Wheatland,

Wyoming.