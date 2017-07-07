Vehicle registration fees rise sharply

Bri Brasher for NLJ

Effective July 1, vehicle registration fees will go up significantly in Wyoming as a result of state lawmakers approving House Bill 219 in the 2017 legislative session. The bill increases the state’s portion of motor vehicle registrations for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, school buses, house trailers, and motorcycles, except for those fees which are otherwise specified by law based on gross vehicle weight.

House District #1 Representative Tyler Lindholm, who represents all of Crook and part of Weston County, indicated to the News Letter Journal that he has some concerns over the change.