UW Shines in Cowboy Open

Results

LARAMIE, Wyo (Nov. 4, 2017) — A busy Saturday was capped with five individual championships in two divisions at the 40th annual Cowboy Open. In the elite bracket, junior Branson Ashworth and senior Chaz Polson captured titles at 165 and 184 pounds, respectively, while freshmen Hayden Hastings, Carless Looney and Cale Davidson brought home titles in the amateur bracket.

“I definitely saw a few good things today,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “There was positive signs, but also some instances where we reverted back to bad habits. These tournaments are always so enjoyable to watch, because of everyone that competes and it also gives us the opportunity to improve.”

Ashworth, the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the elite division, began the day with a pin an major decision to propel him to the finals. His 6-1 decision of Northern Colorado’s Keilan Torres ultimately gave him the crown. Due to no contest in the 184 finals, Polson recorded a perfect 4-0 day for the Brown and Gold. He pinned Toby Ryals of Air Force in the semifinals before securing his title.

“I thought we could have had more titles,” Branch added. “But to have the number of guys place is no doubt a good thing. We’ll get back to the fundamentals, working on our aggressiveness and the basic techniques so we can improve. We’ve focused on a few areas throughout practice and we’ll continue to hammer it in.”

In the amateur bracket, wrestling unattached freshman 165-pounder Hastings went 4-0 with four decisions, while Looney won his title also going 4-0 and included a major decision of Landon Brown of Western Wyoming Community College in the quarterfinals. Also wrestling unattached, Davidson went 4-0 inside War Memorial Fieldhouse. He pinned Casey Jumps of Air Force in the semifinals, before victory in the finals.

Redshirt freshman Trent Olson (125 pounds) earned a second-place finish in the elite bracket alongside Montorie Bridges (133 pounds), Sam Turner (149 pounds), Kyle Pope (174 pounds) and Hunter Mullins (285 pounds). Senior Archie Colgan (157), sophomore Drake Foster (133 pounds), freshman Jed Loveless (157 pounds) and freshman Casey Randles (174 pounds) each had a strong showing in their respective third-place matches and divisions. Other placers included junior Cole Verner (125 pounds), sophomore Ben Hornickle (141 pounds) freshman Kameron Frame (157 pounds), who each placed fourth.

Wyoming will next be on the mat when it visits Nebraska on Nov. 17. The dual with the Huskers will begin at 7 p.m. MT.