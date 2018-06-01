UW looks to become less reliant on state funds

By Jeff Victor

Laramie Boomerang

Via Wyoming News Exchange

LARAMIE — Just more than half of the University of Wyoming’s $400 million annual budget comes in the form of a state block grant — money allocated by the Wyoming Legislature every other year during budget sessions.

As stewards of this grant — and still reeling from $42 million in state-mandated cuts completed before the current fiscal year — UW is looking to make the most of its state funding by covering expenses with alternative funding wherever possible.

For example, of the $49.2 million in financial aid the university manages — a figure excluding federal financial aid, which often goes directly to students — about 45 percent comes from the Hathaway Scholarship Fund and the UW Foundation while roughly 55 percent comes from other sources, such as the block grant, and mainly through tuition waivers and discounts.

During a Board of Trustees budget committee meeting Tuesday, President Laurie Nichols said UW is aiming to flip that, placing more of the scholarship and financial aid burden on the Foundation and less on the state block grant.

“It’s an important part of balancing our overall financial picture of this university,” she said. “We really would love to grow the amount of financial aid we provide at this university, but we can’t do it on the back of our tuition, by discounting tuition. We need to start raising more dollars and most importantly, making sure our current scholarships are getting awarded.”

Shifting the scholarship and financial aid burden is one part of a larger drive to become less reliant on the state block grant.

During the committee meeting, trustees and administrators discussed the university’s fiscal year 2019 budget, which the full board is expected to approve during its June meeting.

As the board passed the current fiscal year’s budget in June 2017, it voted to gather some $140 million into centralized reserves, pooling money held across the university in hundreds of division- and college-level reserves.

A number of faculty and campus organizations raised concerns over the sweep, arguing the money — which was sometimes money gained through research grants or student fees — should not have been taken and that doing so jeopardized their operations.

Following a request process involving a strict chain of command and board approval, some of these funds were returned to their original homes out of the centralized reserves — moves reflected in the fiscal year 2019 budget.

One such return involves Wyoming State Veterinary Lab fees, which were collected but returned, and will now be applied to replacing necessary lab equipment.

“Many of these fee dollars were put into an account and set aside for a rainy day when equipment failures happened so they then had a fund to go to,” Nichols said. “That’s okay, but we also need them to spend some of their fee dollars just (for) general operations as well. So, I think this is a good model. We’ll try it a year, we’ll evaluate, we’ll see where we’re at — and we can make adjustments as we move forward.”

Nichols added using department-specific fees to fund the department in question is one way to free up block grant funds for other functions of the university.

“We are making these adjustments as we go so we can relieve some pressure … on the block grant — and start more fully utilizing fees when we know they are ongoing fees that you can rely on year-in and year-out,” she said.

Board Treasurer Kermit Brown said he was cautious and did not want to instill a use-it-or-lose-it mentality at the university.

“This is a notorious federal government position where people feel like if they don’t spend that money, they’re going to lose it,” Brown said. “They go out and do dumb things, really dumb things, at the end of the fiscal year … I forewarn everybody right now. The first time I see one of those, I’m going nuclear.”

Board Treasurer and committee chair John McKinley said the existence of the new centralized reserves, for purposes such as capital construction and special projects, should help ease Brown’s concern

“I think everybody is aware of that concern and hopefully it will be minimized,” McKinley said. “That’s one of the reasons for the special projects reserve account — so they shouldn’t feel it’s a use-it-or-lose-it. That’s available if they have an opportunity.”