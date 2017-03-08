Upton renovating City Hall and Community Center

The $99,000 project to renovate both Upton’s city hall and community center is moving forward. The primary focus is on finishing the city hall, which Superintendent Mark Lindstrom anticipates will be completed June 1. The Upton Town Council has been, and will continue, meeting in the community center until the repair work is finished.

With a plan to open the community center back up for children’s use and keep the city hall on Main Street, the Council opted to finish the repairs to city hall before starting work on the community center. When the work on city hall is finished, the council will move back into that building. This will grant construction crews more latitude in their work at the community center without having to navigate the infrastructure needed by the council.