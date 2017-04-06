Upton railcar station

The Upton Economic Development Board (UEDB) has reported that it successfully secured a $4 million grant from the federal government for a $10 million project to turn part of Upton’s Logistic Center rail park into an all-inclusive tanker and railcar maintenance facility. They are currently seeking the remaining $6 million from a grant through the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) which requires they partner with a city, county, or joint powers board, and they’ve approached both the Upton Town Council and Weston County Commissioners about the project in recent weeks.

While the UEDB will own the building, land, equipment, and rail, they will lease it out to Gillette business Atlas Carbon, which will operate the venture as Railcar Holdings LLC, according to UEDB President John Marshall.