Upton railcar business gets federal funding

The Upton Economic Development Board continues to see local support in its venture to expand services at the Upton Logistics Center by installing the necessary facilities and track to support a railcar cleaning and repair business. Both Upton and Weston County have offered their support of the potential business, despite voicing concerns, as the board seeks $6 million in funding from the Wyoming Business Council.

State monies are not the only government funds being requested for the project. The U.S. Department of Commerce will invest a total of $1.9 million in the endeavor, according to a recent press release. The funds will aid in the construction of track needed to support the facility.