Upton High School’s School Performance Rating To Remain Partially Meeting Expectations

CHEYENNE – Following legal advice from the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office during its special meeting on Monday, the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) did not take action to change the School Performance Rating for Upton High School from “partially meeting expectations” to “meeting expectations” for the 2016-17 school year.

Weston County School District #7 requested an informal review of the rating after Upton High School’s was lowered to “partially meeting expectations” for failing to meet the 95% participation rate on the statewide assessment, which is required as part of Wyoming’s state accountability model. During its November 17, 2017 meeting, the SBE held an informal review hearing and voted 7-4 to allow an exception to the business rule in the School Performance Rating Implementation Handbook and change the rating to “meets expectations.”

The Attorney General’s Office advised the SBE that board action requires a majority of the board. As the SBE has 14 members, eight votes are required for a vote to pass.