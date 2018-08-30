U.S. Supreme Court to hear Sheridan Co. poaching case

By Ashleigh Fox

The Sheridan Press

Via Wyoming News Exchange

SHERIDAN — An elk poaching case out of Sheridan County will move to the U.S. Supreme Court with potential national implications on hunting laws for Native Americans.

Following three judicial rulings, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted review of the criminal case against Clayvin Herrera, who allegedly poached an elk on public land out of season in January 2014 in Sheridan County. Herrera’s hunt began on the Crow Reservation in Montana but ended roughly a mile south of Montana-Wyoming border markers, putting the killed elk on public land encompassed by the Bighorn National Forest.

Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff found Herrera guilty on two poaching charges April 29, 2016, as did 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn in an appeal from circuit court Dec. 9, 2016. The Wyoming Supreme Court rejected the second appeal on June 16, 2017.

Now, the U.S. Supreme Court has accepted review of the case and awaits opening briefs from both the petitioner — Herrera and his counsel — and the respondent — the state of Wyoming.

The Supreme Court will review whether the Crow Tribe of Indians’ right under an 1868 treaty to hunt on “unoccupied lands of the United States” survived Wyoming’s admission to the Union and whether the establishment of a National Forest, in and of itself, renders the lands occupied within the meaning of the 1868 treaty with the Crow Tribe.

In Cundiff’s ruling of the case, she stated the treaty rights had been extinguished with the creation of the Bighorn National Forest.

In its brief for the U.S. Supreme Court, the petitioner listed the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals Crow Tribe of Indians v. Repsis case from December 1995 — a case Fenn called nearly identical to the facts in Herrera’s case — that concluded the Tribe’s off-reservation treaty hunting right was no longer valid because the right was intended to be temporary in nature. The petitioner said district court’s reliance on that opinion was “misplaced.”

The petitioner also said the establishment of the Bighorn National Forest rendering the land occupied under the 1868 treaty is “mistaken.”

The United States Courts procedures website states that the U.S. Supreme Court is not under any obligation to hear these types of cases — a request that the Supreme Court order a lower court to send up the record of the case for review — and usually only does so if the case could have national significance, might harmonize conflicting decisions in the federal circuit courts and/or could have precedential value. The website said the Supreme Court accepts 100-150 of the more than 7,000 cases it is asked to review each year. Four of the nine justices must vote to accept a case.

Last action on the review was seen Aug. 2, 2018, when the court granted a motion to extend the time to file the respondent’s brief explaining the rights of the prior courts’ decisions to Oct. 22, 2018.