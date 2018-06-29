U.S. Supreme Court rejects Wind River boundary case

By Daniel Bendtsen

Riverton Ranger

Via Wyoming News Exchange

RIVERTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request to take up the Wind River Indian Reservation’s boundary case, in which the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho sought to have the city of Riverton and other areas north of the Wind River be declared part of the reservation.

The tribes’ hopes were killed in an unremarkable fashion early Monday, when the boundary case was listed among 130 cases that the Supreme Court denied a review for.

The denial came with no explanation — except for a note explaining that the court’s newest justice, Neil Gorsuch, had recused himself from deliberations on the case.

Gorsuch was a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals at the time the appellate court ruled against the tribes in February 2017.

Gorsuch’s recusal means that no more than three justices — if any — thought the case merited a review by the nation’s highest court.

“It is enormously disappointing that the Court apparently did not understand the monumental importance, and the injustice, of the 10th Circuit’s decision,” the Shoshone Business Council said in a statement.

The SBC vowed to “continue to fight to protects its rights and improve the lives of its people.”

“This is far from the first time the tribe has faced challenges imposed by the U.S. government,” the council-members said. “In the past, the tribe has risen above the adversity these broken promises imposed.”

Despite losing the case, NABC members said there’s solace in knowing the Monday decision “settles a longstanding legal question and brings to finality several jurisdictional questions within the city of Riverton.”

“Now that the land question has been settled, we are hopeful that the state, Fremont County and the city of Riverton, along with the tribes can move forward to look for ways to cooperate for the benefit for all of our citizens,” councilman Al Addison said.

Wyoming Senate President Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, told The Ranger the court’s decision was a “positive statement” that should allow the tribes and state officials to move on from “these confrontations that do no good for either side.”

“Clearly I thought this case shouldn’t have gone this far,” he said. “I talked to the attorney general … and as far as he’s concerned, this case is over and this boundary decision is behind us.”

Riverton mayor Lars Baker said he hopes the case’s resolution will only help tribal and non-tribal leaders “get along and cooperate.”

“I’m relieved that it’s over … but the fact that the Supreme Court won’t take take the case, I’m afraid there’s a lot of people that will just disagree with that and think that the city of Riverton belongs in Indian country,” Baker said. “It’s a difficult thing. I could read the tribes’ briefs and understand what they’re talking about.”

Millions of dollars were spent on attorney’s fees throughout the course of the legal battle, which began after the Environmental Protection Agency announced a determination in December 2013 that a 1905 Congressional act, which allowed for non-tribal settlement of areas north of the Wind River, had not diminished the boundaries of the reservation. The Department of Interior’s top lawyer had endorsed that view in 2011 after more than two years of study.

A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit later sided with Wyoming’s existing case law and overturned the EPA’s decision in a 2-1 vote.

Departing from the federal government’s earlier stance, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued May 18 that the Supreme Court should decline the case after the tribes appealed the 10th Circuit’s decision. He said the 10th Circuit ruling did not conflict with Supreme Court precedents nor the decisions of other federal circuit courts.