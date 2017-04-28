Two more to State

Sophomore duo punch their tickets early

As the 2017 track season draws ever nearer to the post-season, the Dogies are starting to hit their stride. During their meets last Thursday in Custer and Saturday in Upton, several athletes once again put up personal bests and the team added two more individual state qualifiers— and yet another Lady Dogie 4×100 Meter Relay team— made the mark.

“I was a little worried about how we were stacking up at this point as compared to last year, but talking to the coaches on our way home from Custer, I felt a lot better,” head coach Chad Ostenson nodded. “We are where we need to be right now to keep from peaking too early or too late. We’re on a good path, and the kids are working hard.”

Sophomores Lexus Voelker and Cade Ostenson were top performers on the week, and in the process punched their tickets to the State Meet in the 100 Meter dash and the triple jump respectively.