Two more earn state berth

With the season coming down to the wire, the members of the Dogie swim team are rising to the challenge and stepping up their game in order to earn a state tournament berth. Last weekend at the 3A East Conference Meet in Buffalo the boys poured it on, and added two new qualifiers who will join Garrett Merchen in Gillette for the final competition. A couple more are within striking distance of doing so as well.

“We had a really good meet with several PRs, and Austen [Kenney] and James [Cox] both qualified for the State Meet,” head coach Doug Scribner smiled. “Austen is just .3 of a second away from qualifying in the 50 Free, and Conrad [Prell] is super close in the 500 Free as well.”

Kenney went into the Conference Meet just over a second shy of the qualifying mark for the 100 Freestyle. After finishing sixth in the preliminary round, he shaved 1.84 seconds off his best time of the season to take fifth place and guarantee himself a place on the blocks in Gillette two weeks from now in that event.