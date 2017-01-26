Two felony arrests made

Posted by Jess Yarnes on January 26th, 2017

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

Officers with the Newcastle Police Department made two felony arrests within a weeks time, both stemming from different incidents. Newcastle Police Chief Jim Owens first shared the arrests with the Newcastle City Council on January 17 before providing details to the News Letter Journal.

On January 6, Sergeant Richard Hillhouse responded to a call regarding a domestic assault. The woman caller reported that she had herself locked in the bedroom of her home while her husband beat on the door with a gun in his hand.

When Hillhouse responded, 38-year-old Thomas Walton answered the door, set the gun down and stepped outside to speak to the officer. As Hillhouse attempted to put Walton into detention to talk to his wife to determine what was going on, Owens reported that Walton swung on the officer and revealed to the council that the “fight was on.”

