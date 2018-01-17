Two arrested on drug charges

In the early morning hours of Dec. 17, Weston County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Fields arrested Leon Mitchell, 26, of Williston, North Dakota, and Tylar Delong, 18, physical address unknown, as well as one minor female, on felony drug charges, for possession of methamphetamines with intent to deliver. The vehicle was reported to be en-route to Williston according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Both Mitchell and Delong are being held in the Weston County Detention Center. Mitchell’s cash bond was set at $100,000 on Dec. 18, and Delong’s was set at $50,000 on the same date.

According to the affidavit, Fields was returning to town from a single-vehicle accident when he came upon a car at the bottom of a hill on Highway 85 North at approximately mile marker 242. One of the parties in the vehicle, Mitchell, who initially said his name was Patrick, approached Fields to enquire as to whether the road was closed.