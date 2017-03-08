Trump’s speaking skills serve his purpose

Dear Editor,

In regards to the February 9 letter, “Leftists brand of tolerance doesn’t interest us,” I’m happy to report that Trump (or his staff) have quit using the term “fake news” and instead are using “alternative facts.” Does his “birther banter” carry any weight any more? He seems pretty quick to spiel off some uncomplimentary monikers. How is it that, “nasty, nasty woman” isn’t name calling?

I would call any candidate “unfit” who calls out, “you know, those 2nd Amendment types to take care of that nasty, nasty woman.”

As regards, “they riot, burn and destroy campuses and storefronts of businesses,” all the white policemen would have to do is quit shooting and killing black children and others in the streets. You would be amazed at how soon peace would be restored! Reference Watts, in South Central Los Angeles, circa the Fall of 1965.

The people of Weston County can and do vote and their votes are counted. The population of three other states did vote. There, the votes of the Electoral College counted! The votes of the people did not count!

There is no need to redistrict. The Far Right has already installed the dreaded gerrymander monster in enough districts to assure its dominance for the next 10 years. I do not know of any dissenter (of the right) who has been silenced. Foreign governments and press wonder:“What in the world is going on in the USA?”

Rarely has a candidate with no political experience been chosen to lead a large country. On August 19, 1934 Adolph Hitler took over, 17 days after President Paul von Hindenburg died.

History buffs might note that didn’t turn out so well. In a plebiscite almost 90 percent of German voters approved Hitlers ascending to the presidency.

Do not demean The Donald’s oratorical skills. They get for him whatever he wants. That’s good for him, not so much for us.

—Jerry Baird