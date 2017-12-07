Trump’s plan is coming together

Dear Editor,

Much to the surprise of many, Trump won.

Now he is on to Phase 2 of his plan. This phase entails two elements.

As always, the first order of business is “get the money.”

As may be necessary, rearrange the tax code to get big refunds. Grab those refunds and quickly escort them overseas where they will be safe.

The second element is to rearrange the budget so that government spending is reduced to nil, or is placed with friendly CEO’s who will be happy to share with “The Donald.”

—Jerry Baird