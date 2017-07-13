Trump is about to meet his match in Vladimir Putin

Dear Editor,

It is embarrassing when comparing our “well being” to that of other western countries.

Medical bankruptcies are unheard of in European and other “Western” countries, but are common here. Can there be any excuse for that maltreatment of “We The People?”

Emphatically, no! But, there are reasons, and you already know what they are.

The drug makers, medical device makers, insurance companies. our elected politicians and others all seem to only operate on the capitalist principle of “your money or your life!” Is that anywhere near civilized or Christian?

If we have no options beyond acceptance or rejection of “their” proposals we have really lost control of our lives and our country.

There are successful, functional operating examples of how a country could be and should be operated. Our politicians must be held accountable for failure to forego the questionable pleasures of greed and graft instead of seeing to the welfare of “We The People.”

Somehow we have allowed a snake-oil salesman to bamboozle us with his crass presentations of what could and should be. (But only if we go along with his song and dance.) It is a lie— a great big lie meant to fool us into buying into his self-aggrandizement. He may or may not be astonishingly good at wheeling and dealing in real estate and finance, but the simple fact of the matter is that he knows absolutely nothing about running a country— especially one as big and diverse as ours.

Worse yet, he knows nothing about selecting good people to help run the country.

I worry about his taunting the supreme master of taking over and controlling countries. After all, Putin has much experience and success in that realm. And, he came up through the “ranks,” not as some game show host.

Maybe we should be a little more “involved” in politics before we jump on the next bandwagon that comes to town.

—Jerry Baird