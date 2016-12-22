Trooper urges winter caution

Posted by Jess Yarnes on December 22nd, 2016

Andy McKay

NLJ Reporter

Christmas is a specially reserved time to visit loved ones, and sometimes that means driving long distances on highways beset with the worst Old Man Winter can offer. As travelers try to ensure they get to spend as little time on the road as possible, the Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists weather can change in the blink of an eye.

“Road conditions can turn unfavorable very quickly, especially with temperatures this cold. During the day, the sun melts the snow a little and then it freezes right back over, creating a nice ice rink out on the highway,” said Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper James Rose.

During times of adverse weather and challenging highway conditions, the trooper highly suggests cutting unnecessary travel entirely.

