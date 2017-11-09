Trickle down theory still doesn’t work

Dear Editor,

Back in the bad old days, the recommended “cure” for a number of diseases was to “bleed the patient.” Needless to say, a large number of the patients so treated got worse and died. In retrospect, we realize that common sense should have told us that it didn’t make sense.

Of course, we do not use that treatment anymore.

National economics currently suffers from a similar prescription. Tax cuts for the rich are supposed to cure whatever our economic ills might be. Nothing could be further from “Common Sense.” There is no need to go into reasoning the obvious. Apparently, some recommend that our economy operate on that old “bleed the patient” prescription that is a result of “The Golden Rule.” He who has the gold makes the rules— in his favor!

There are just getting to be so many people, and not near enough jobs to go around! Back East, in the ‘Rust Belt,’ it is really noticeable where the owners closed their factories. They can make their products more cheaply overseas and keep their untaxed profits overseas as well.

But, ‘laid-off’ workers can’t afford to buy much of anything. If the factory owners can’t sell to the ‘laid-off’ workers, then the owners can’t make any profits. It is a classic “Catch 22!”

Unemployment insurance doesn’t last long either. When it runs out, then what? Somebody better be thinking about this problem, and come up with a solution. Isn’t that what our politicians were supposed to be doing? Yeah, right after they get done feathering their own nest.

Certainly corruption plays a large part, but the basic cause must be systemic. If it is, then the problem must emanate from the basic economic theory we have been operating with for the last two or three hundred years.

This does not let the corrupt politicians off the hook. They have had the responsibility of sorting this mess out from the beginning, and they have been paid handsomely to do it too!

About the only answer they can come up with is: “The other guys do it!” In a way, that’s right. The ‘other guys’ are busy seeking out some lobbyists to offer services to in exchange for “contributions.”

I’m afraid that the Capitol has become not that much different from a house of ill repute. They have become quite skilled in the art of making what is obvious seem like something else. The thoroughly discredited Trickle Down economic plan is being trotted out again as the panacea. The way it will work this time is exactly the same as it worked last time. ‘Trickle Down’ will very shortly turn into ‘Tinkle On’ as our politicians and oligarchs reap the fertile fields of the American economy. Trump’s Corporations and the others will get their “Yuge” tax cuts. The rest of us will get the education that we deserve— unfortunately! BS, MS and PhD. Everybody knows what BS is. MS stands for “More of the same.” PhD is “Piled Hip Deep.”

Infrequently but occasionally, a populist gets the reins of power and reverses that neoliberal excursion into LaLa Land, then puts the country back on a sensible track again. Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower and Lyndon Johnson were notable for their concern for the common man.

The others, not so much.

—Jerry Baird