Trash tax won’t be collected next year

During the November general election Weston County voters approved an additional 3 mill levy on their property tax to aid in funding the newly established Weston County Solid Waste District, and the money was originally to begin being collected in 2017, with payment slated to begin in 2018, but it now appears it will take a year longer for that particular coffer to start filling up.

On April 4, Weston County Commissioner Ed Wagoner, who also serves as the chairman of the WCSWD board, reported to the rest of the county commissioners that he recently learned that the collections will not begin as scheduled.