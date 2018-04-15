Trail Dedication: The First Kids In Parks TRACK Trail in the WY Black Hills!

Devils Tower National Monument and the Devils Tower Natural History Association has partnered with Kids In Parks to create the first TRACK trail in the Wyoming Black Hills, the Red Beds Trail. The dedication for the TRACK Trail and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Saturday, April 28 at 12 noon at the trailhead in front of the visitor center.

“We are honored to be a part of the experience at Devils Tower National Monument, helping connect kids and families to one of our nation’s most fascinating natural wonders,” said Adam Rhodes, Program Manager, Kids In Parks. Kids in Parks is an expanding network of family-friendly outdoor adventures called TRACK Trails. Each TRACK Trail features self-guided activity brochures and signs that turn your visit into a fun and exciting outdoors experience. Kids earn free prizes by walking the trails, completing the activities and tracking them on Kids in Parks website. “We’re very excited to host this interactive TRACK Trail at Devils Tower. The mission is simple; get families unplugged and outdoors. It’s a fun and healthy way to ensure children’s health and the health of parks,” said Nancy Stimson, Acting Superintendent.

The Red Beds Trail is a 2.8 mile (4.5 km) loop that offers great views of Devils Tower and the surrounding Belle Fourche River valley. You can access the trail from the visitor center parking area. Sections of the trail are steep, as it climbs up and down between the river valley and the visitor center.

To learn more about Devils Tower National Monument visit www.nps.gov/deto or www.facebook.com/Devils-Tower-National-Monument-Official-NPS-Site or twitter.com@DevilsTowerNM or Instagram at #devilstowernps .