April 1, 1963–June 2, 2018

Tracy Allen McCuistion, 55, of Blairstown, Mo., passed away on June 2, 2018, at his parent’s home in Blairstown.

He was born April 1, 1963, in Kansas City, Kan., the son of Charles McCuistion and Juanita Mae (Bentley) McCuistion.

Tracy was employed with the city of Bellevue, Wash., as a water quality specialist for many years.

Surviving are one son, Logan McCuistion, Bothell, Wash.; one daughter, Tanis McCuistion, Bothell; his parents, Charles and Juanita McCuistion, Blairstown; and one brother, Charlie McCuistion, San Blas, Mexico.

Tracy’s wishes were to be cremated with services in Washington at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton, Mo. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.