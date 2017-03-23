Track team underway already

The Newcastle Dogie tracksters got out of the blocks early this year, as they traveled to Chadron, Nebraska last Saturday to participate in the Chadron State College Indoor High School Track Meet. Though they were a bit short-handed due to conflicting activities, first year head coach Chad Ostenson was pleased with how his athletes competed.

“It went very well for who we had going. There were only 21 of the 39 kids that went, and it was a pretty good-sized meet with about 15 schools there,” he explained. “I was pleased with how we did because we had some of the older kids do well— which I expected— and then I was surprised with how well some of the younger kids performed, so that was awesome.”

Sophomore Lexus Voelker started out strong for the Dogies by bringing home first place in the 200 Meter dash, fifth place in the 55 Meter dash and seventh in the long jump, while freshman Grace Coy proved she has a bright future as a Dogie by finishing eighth in the 200 Meter and fifth in the long jump.