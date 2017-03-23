Track team underway already

The Newcastle Dogie tracksters got  out of the blocks early this year, as  they traveled to Chadron, Nebraska  last Saturday to participate in the  Chadron State College Indoor High  School Track Meet. Though they were  a bit short-handed due to conflicting  activities, first year head coach Chad  Ostenson was pleased with how his  athletes competed.

“It went very well for who we  had going. There were only 21 of  the 39 kids that went, and it was a  pretty good-sized meet with about 15  schools there,” he explained. “I was  pleased with how we did because we  had some of the older kids do well—  which I expected— and then I was  surprised with how well some of the  younger kids performed, so that was  awesome.”

Sophomore Lexus Voelker started  out strong for the Dogies by bringing  home first place in the 200 Meter  dash, fifth place in the 55 Meter dash  and seventh in the long jump, while  freshman Grace Coy proved she has a  bright future as a Dogie by finishing  eighth in the 200 Meter and fifth in the  long jump.

