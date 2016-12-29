Top stories from each month of 2016

January
• Less than two weeks after the long-delayed draft Environmental Impact Statement was finally issued by the U.S. Forest Service, Rare Element Resources announced a request to suspend its proposed Bear Lodge mining project, citing challenges related to depressed commodity prices and a lack of financial capital. Speaking to the NLJ, RER Vice-President for Government and Community Relations George Byers emphasized the financial strain the delayed draft EIS has placed on the company.
• The Newcastle City Council invited lawmakers that represent Newcastle in the Wyoming State Legislature to discuss economic issues and possible solutions for financial shortfalls encountered by local governments, particularly those in smaller, less affluent communities in Wyoming, to a gathering at City Hall, where they learned that the state isn’t likely to increase its investment in communities anytime soon.
February
• A massive search for a missing child brought countless residents of Weston County together over the Valentine’s Day weekend, and they have remained united in support for her family and each other after the child tragically died at the local hospital a few hours after being found. People from all walks of life ventured out in near blizzard conditions late Saturday afternoon to find two-year old Miira Williams when word began to spread that she had wandered away from her home southeast of Upton and become lost, and people from all corners of Weston County— and beyond— tracked the saga for hours on social media as searchers trudged through the snow and wind to find her.