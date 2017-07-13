Too hot to handle

It was fun to watch the fireworks fly on the Fourth of July, and we’re grateful that Newcastle was able to enjoy a great display as part of our Independence Day celebration.

We’re glad that there was just enough in the way of moisture and cool temperatures over the early days of summer to allow young and old alike to have their fireworks fun this year, but hope residents are aware of how quickly the situation has changed in the week since we reveled in the rockets’ red glare.

The storm that rolled through on Tuesday night could be the last moisture we see for awhile, and high temperatures are going to stay above 90 degrees for at least another week. Tuesday’s storm brought as much lightning as rain, and that could become a pattern as well.

Open burning restrictions won’t actually go into effect in Weston County until July 20, but we hope residents will acknowledge how truly dangerous conditions could become by next week, and honor County Fire Warden Daniel Tysdal’s request to impose those restrictions upon ourselves immediately.

The mild temperatures and occassional moisture that we so enjoyed over the past couple of months made the countryside lush and green. With temperatures creeping near triple digits for two straight weeks and no rain in sight, that same countryside will be brown and dry— and ready to burn— by the time the burn ban takes effect.

Weston County can’t afford to expend the resources that would be required to battle a bunch of big blazes this year, so we urge readers to honor the restrictions immediately and encourage others to do the same.