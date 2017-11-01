November 29, 1949-October 25, 2017

Tomas L. Rainbolt died peacefully on October 25, 2017 in Torrington, WY at the age of 67. Tom was surrounded by family in his final moments before being called home.

Tom was born on November 29, 1949 in Sturgis, SD to William and Florence Rainbolt. He graduated from Newcastle High School in 1967 and joined the United States Navy directly after. Tom served our country for several years and spent time in Vietnam. He married Connie Lindley, his high school sweetheart on August 10, 1969. After leaving the Navy, Tom held many professions over his adult life and spent the last years at a surveying company in Torrington, WY. Tom was very passionate about a multitude of things and always put all of himself into whatever he did. His children remember him as a hardworking man who would do most anything to help someone in need. His sense of humor and whit were unmatched.

Tom is survived by his wife, Connie Rainbolt (Lindley) of Torrington, WY, brothers Robert and Bill Rainbolt, daughter and son-in-law Angela and Mark Crabtree, son and daughter-in-law Tomas and Sarah Rainbolt, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by parents William and Florence Rainbolt, brother James Rainbolt, and great-granddaughter Lilah Adams.

In lieu of flowers or cards, please send donations to your local hospice service. Condolences can be sent to Tom’s daughter, Angela, via email (rainbolt1024@gmail.com) . The family would like to thank Prairie Haven Hospice of Scottsbluff, NE for their dedication to compassionate and effective care.