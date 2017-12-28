Toddling along

In this week’s segment of our series on local twins, we spoke to Zane and Stacy Marty, who were blessed 20 months ago with the arrival of twins Tyan & BlazeLee.

What was your first reaction when you find out you were having twins?

We were very surprised!

Describe the first few months after you met the babies.

They were born prematurely at 30 weeks, almost two months early. They spent the first six weeks in the hospital in the Rapid City Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). We had amazing doctors and nurses there taking care of them. They had a pretty good eating and sleeping schedule once they got home. It was crazy the first few weeks we were home, but we settled into a routine.