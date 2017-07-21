’Tis the season

Forest Service uses summer help to manage more than just fires

Bri Brasher for NLJ

The upkeep and protection of our nation’s national forests are not easy tasks, and the U.S. Forest service relies heavily on seasonal employees to manage the workload.

Local U.S. Forest Service employees, Kati Smith, Range Management Specialist, and Todd Hoover, Assistant Fire Management Officer, explained their summer workload and the organization of their seasonal workforce.

Smith and Hoover told the News Letter Journal that while each department handles their own projects and separate duties, the seasonal crews pitch in to help one another whenever the need arises.