Jan. 27, 1947–Jan. 11, 2018

Timothy Glen Velten, 70, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2018, at Weston County Health Services in Newcastle, Wyo.

Tim was born Jan. 27, 1947, in Jacksonville, Ill., the son of Nicholas Martin and Muriel Catherine (Brannan) Velten. He grew up in Virginia, Ill., and after graduation he worked various jobs before finding his way to Newcastle. Once there, he found employment in the oilfield, a profession he truly enjoyed.

He met the love of his life, Susie Lindley, in the winter of 1983. They were married on May 26, 1996, in Newcastle. Tim took on the role of being a father figure to Susie’s two children. He was a good father and taught them a lot about life.

Tim passed away after a long battle with two different forms of cancer. He was first diagnosed with lung cancer, and after a brave fight he was in remission for five years, which was definitely a miracle. He fought with such a positive attitude, and that inspired his wife to stay strong when she felt weak.

He was then diagnosed with liver cancer, and he fought that with the same strength, but it just got too hard for his body. Tim never complained as the cancer took over. He faced the cancer the way he faced all the challenges in his life, with a positive attitude and a little humor. He was an inspiration to all of his family and friends.

Tim loved hunting, camping, and riding his Harley in his younger years. But what he loved most was being with his family and friends, and enjoying the wild side!

He leaves behind his wife, Susie; children, Allison, Tracey, and Roger; brothers, Michael Velten, Big Bears, Calif., Terry (Jody) Velten, Arlington, Kan., Reginald Velten, Fair Oaks, Calif., and Kevin (Cindy) Velten, Jackson Center, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Muriel Velten, and his brother, Nickey Lee Velten.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.