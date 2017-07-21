Time to be mindful of motorcycle travel

Bri Brasher for NLJ

“Motorcycling is a lot of fun and relaxing, and that’s why most people do it,” said Newcastle Ambulance Service Roger Hespe, an avid biker.

While Hespe, who is also a long-time Newcastle City Councilman, enjoys the freedom of the open road more than most, he has also seen the high cost of the dangers associated with biking.

With the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally only weeks away, an emphasis on motorcycle safety is becoming increasingly prevalent throughout the region. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), motorcycles are the most fuel efficient class of highway vehicle, but they are also the most hazardous.