Thunder Basin Coordination Meeting Scheduled for April 19

(DOUGLAS, Wyo.) April 16, 2018 – A public coordination meeting for the Thunder Basin National Grassland will be hosted by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) on Thurs., April 19, 2018 in Douglas, Wyo. The meeting is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and should last until approximately 2 p.m. at the Converse County Library. A lunch break is planned.

Grassland restoration and prairie dog colony management are the issues to be discussed, and the event will be co-facilitated by the USFS and University of Wyoming Extension. Agenda topics include:

A review of collaborative implementation efforts on the Grassland in 2017 and planning/information about similar efforts in 2018: Various groups and agencies will be asked to give updates and information on planned projects. For the second year, a mapping activity will occur during the meeting, to assist in designation and prioritization of areas for potential treatment and restoration.

The meeting is open to all interested parties, and is a follow up to public and intergovernmental meetings held in 2016-17. The primary focus of all meetings has been collaborating and cooperating towards prairie dog colony management on private, state, and Federal lands within and near the Thunder Basin National Grassland.

Hosted by the U.S. Forest Service, past and present meetings are part of a collaborative effort in northeastern Wyoming, which encourages open, inclusive, transparent, and consistent communications with all interested parties, specifically neighbors and users of National Forest System lands within and near the Grassland.

Online information on Thunder Basin Prairie Dog Colony Management by the U.S. Forest Service can be found here,fs.usda.gov/goto/MBRTB/PrairieDogs.

The Douglas Ranger District administers the Thunder Basin National Grassland. For more information about management of the Grassland, call (307) 358-4690 or stop by 2250 East Richards Street in Douglas between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri.