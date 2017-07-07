Throw away pen and paper

Dear Editor,

Notebooks are a hassle sometimes. Wouldn’t it be easier if all the notes were in one spot or nearly impossible to lose? Laptops are better in several aspects to pen and paper because the notes don’t get lost, research is easier, and using them prepares students for future jobs

The first plus to using laptops instead of notebooks is never losing notes, and this is done in several ways, including cloud data storage, backup drives or a syncing server system like Newcastle High School uses. There are actually many more to keep notes safe as well.

Another great plus of having laptops is easier research. Laptops allow students to do more precise research from multiple perspectives. Since the laptops have an internet connection, they can do faster research without going to a library.

The most important point is that using laptops prepare students for future jobs that use computers. Upwards of 87 percent of businesses use some kind of computer, so exposing students to computers and how to use them prepares them for future jobs. If so many business use computers, wouldn’t it be logical to prepare students for them?

With all of the necessity for technology, it is illogical to not prepare students on how to use computers, and laptops are better in several aspects to pen and paper.

—Owen Cox