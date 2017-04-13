Three more qualify at the Queen

Dogies rise to the level of competition

When Dogie track coach Chad Ostenson picked up his team’s medal packet after the Queen City Classic Meet in Spearfish last Friday, it felt a little light. He was initially disappointed that there were only two medals in the package, but when the head coach looked at the results, he realized his team had performed very well.

“Medals were awarded only to the top six in each event, and with 32 schools there, the competition was pretty high,” he explained. “However, we had three more individuals and another relay team qualify for State, and several kids put up personal bests on the day.”

Sarah Henkle punched her ticket to the culminating event in the 400 Meter race by finishing in a time of 1:02.43. While Henkle was expected to make the mark at some point in the season, Ostenson was very pleased that she was able to do so on Friday given that was the first time she competed in the event thus far. She had also been sitting out for the last week and a half nursing a hamstring injury.