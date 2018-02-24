Three finalists sent to the governor

MEAD WILL CHOOSE SECRETARY OF STATE REPLACEMENT

(February 24, 2018, Cheyenne) The Wyoming Republican Party State Central Committee has nominated three people to fill the vacant Secretary of State office. As part of its statutory responsibility, the State Central Committee met in Cheyenne on February 24 and considered applications from eight people. The committee, which consists of the chairman, committeeman and committeewoman from each of Wyoming’s 23 counties, voted to send the following three names to Governor Matt Mead: Ed Buchanan from Torrington, Darin Smith from Cheyenne, and Richard George from Cody. The Governor will appoint one person to fill the remaining term of recently-resigned Secretary of State Ed Murray.