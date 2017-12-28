Those who want the truth have to seek it

Dear Editor,

“There are two ways to be fooled, one is to believe what isn’t true, the other is to refuse to believe what is true.”

—Soren Kierkegaard

“It is easier to fool people than to convince them they have been fooled.”

—Mark Twain

“The truth is not for all men, but only those who seek it.”

—Ayn Rand

“During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act,”

—George Orwell

“All truth passes through three stages— 1st it is ridiculed, 2nd it is violently opposed, 3rd it is accepted as being self evident.”

—Arthur Schopenhauer

“He who is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.”

—Albert Einstein

“Every violation of truth is not only a sort of suicide in the liar, but is a stab at the health of human society.”

—Ralph Waldo Emerson

God Almighty said: “`How can you say, “We [the Jews] are wise, for we have the law of the Lord,” when actually the lying pen of the scribes has handled it falsely?’ (From the NIV Bible, Jeremiah 8:8)”

“How can you say, ‘We are wise, and the law of the LORD is with us’? But, behold, the false pen of the scribes has made it into a lie.” (From the RSV Bible, Jeremiah 8:8)

In either translation, we clearly see that the Jews had so much corrupted the Bible with their man-made cultural laws, that they had turned the Bible into a lie! Try reading all of Jeremiah 8 in the KJV of the Bible.

See Also Deuteronomy 31:25-29 where Moses predicted the corruption/tampering of the Law (Bible) after his death.

The Bible says: These six things doth the Lord hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, An heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, A false witness that speaketh lies, and he that soweth discord among brethren. Proverbs 6:16-19.

Ignore these unimportant abominations and stay obsessively focused on gays, abortion, gun control.,.. at whose bidding may I ask?

Before we point our finger at others for being a liar, let us examine our own lives to see if we are infected with the same disease. Do we believe the lies? Are we deceived into becoming liars ourselves?

Definition of a lie according to Webster’s dictionary: To make a statement that one knows is false, especially with the intent to deceive. To give a false impression or action or false statement, especially with the intent to deceive. To make a false statement in order to evade the truth. The invention of a false story or excuse in order to deceive.

The Bible includes: Whatsoever maketh a lie.

Consider carefully the reassuring and measured words that fall so easily out of the leaders’ mouths, while behind closed doors they plot death and destruction— stirring up hate, fear and distrust of the truth tellers.

With all the lies and accusations we face daily in the Jewish-owned mainstream media and those they control in every field of the government led deceit, maybe it’s time to look within and determine if we are being fooled. Consult some foreign news broadcasts like RT, CGTN, or Free Speech TV, then decide if loyalty to Israeli Zionist controlled legislators is a wise choice. (Before the abolition of net neutrality prevents your access to any unapproved truth.)

Saying nothing promotes the lies. Think about it. Are.we any less accountable because we refused to hear?

—Sundai Balander