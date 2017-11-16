September 2, 1956-November 6, 2017

Thomas George Fox,age 61 of Kingston Springs, TN died on November 6, 2017 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Tom suffered a massive heart attack at his home and was unable to overcome the severity of this trauma. He passed away peacefully surrounded by the ones he loved most.

A native of Billings, MT, Tom was the son of the late Daniel George Fox and Beryl Crichton Fox. He is survived by his wife, Belinda of 41 years of marriage and his two daughters, Rachel and Valerie. He was an electrician and pipeliner by trade.

Tom was hardworking, an amazing problem solver, and considered a superhero by his family. He valued the simple, yet important, things in life. He will be remembered as honest, humble, and kind.

A passionate outdoors man and his love for nature, Tom enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, boating, camping, and hiking. He captured the beauty of life in his artwork through sketches and drawings and playing the guitar.

Tom, along with his wife, Belinda, resided in Newcastle from approximately 1983-2013. He raised two daughters, Rachel and Valerie, from kindergarten through 12th grade in the Newcastle School System and worked from Wyoming Pipeline and Wyoming Refinery for the duration of his stay. For much of his life he considered Newcastle his home.

Tom’s remains will be returned to his beloved Montana.