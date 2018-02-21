This is a really good time to come together and pray

Dear Editor,

World Day of Prayer is a world wide observance promoted locally by Christian women in our area.

This event is organized by women, but all men, women and children from all participating churches are urged to come and share in this special worship event. This year’s service will be held Friday, March 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 23 North Seneca Ave. in Newcastle. The theme is “All God’s Creation Is Very Good”, prepared by the World Day of Prayer Committee of Sundance. For more information contact Barb Hansen at (307) 746-9381.

Special appreciation to the First United Methodist Church for hosting this special community event this year. We hope to see you there.

—Barb Hansen