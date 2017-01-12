Thinning grants available through NRCS

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
The United States Department of Agriculture will invest $225 million dollars in conservation projects across the country, and two of those projects will take place in northeast Wyoming. Three counties— Weston, Crook and Campbell— are slated to share $1.28 million to be used towards the Forest Resiliency Project, which in the past has funded projects for better forage production for livestock and wildlife, as well as wildfire prevention.
Natural Resources Conservation Service District Conservationist Paul Eitel and Weston County Natural Resource District Manager Lacey Sloan told the News Letter Journal that the $1.28 million comes in the form of a partnership grant, with 10 partners throughout the three counties that will split the funds through a ranking system. Weston County also received an additional $152,000 through grants to help with forest health projects strictly in this county.