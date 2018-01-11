There’s really nothing to worry about

Dear Editor,

There are only two things to worry about. Either you are well or you are sick.

If you are well, there is nothing to worry about. If you are sick, there are only two things to worry about. Either you will get well or you will die.

If you get well there is nothing to worry about. If you die, there are only two things to worry about. Either you will go to Heaven or Hell.

If you go to Heaven, there is nothing to worry about. If you go to Hell, you’ll be so busy shaking hands with friends you won’t have time to worry… so you have nothing to worry about.

This was given to me by Latel Fisher, who advised Earl Lynch to get grease zerks in his hip replacement. He was full of good advice.

—Jean Harshbarger