There’s a new salon in town!

Whitney Rawhouser recently opened her own salon at 531 W. Warren Street, Suite 2, in Newcastle. After establishing her clientele working at Newcastle’s Ahead of Our Time, Rawhouser decided to take the plunge into the small-business world on her own, but she didn’t have to go far to find the perfect space.

Shear Designs is located to the rear of Ahead of Our Time in the second suite of the building. After just three weeks into business on her own, Rawhouser said she has received nothing but positive feedback.

“Everyone has loved it! I was surprised really on how many people commented on and appreciate the new space,” Rawhouser said.