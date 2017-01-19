There’s a new chief in town

Andy McKay
NLJ Reporter
The City of Upton has been looking to fill the chief of police position since it was left vacant with the previous chief, Lynn Holland’s, retirement back in September. After careful consideration, the Upton Town Council has decided to place its trust— and police department— in the hands of Susan Bridge, a police officer from Evanston who boasts a long career in law enforcement.
This is not simply a change in scenery for the longtime officer, as she’ll be taking on additional duties and responsibilities with her new position.
“This is the first time I’ve had this type of administrative role. I am very excited and anxious to serve in this beautiful place,” Bridge admitted.