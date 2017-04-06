The world really may be heading for another big war

Dear Editor,

Mikhail Gorbachev believes that it looks like the world is preparing for war. (Time Magazine, February 13, 2017)

We must pay attention to what is happening in other countries as well as our own. Take note that when the USSR failed and was replaced by “Russia,” the same oligarchs and politicians (including Putin) remained in charge— less a few who mysteriously died at the gate to the Kremlin.

Our recent election placed a super majority in charge from the top down. A one-party state is dangerous.

Politicians usually can not be trusted to have our best interests as their goal. Our new feckless leader seems to be more concerned with being recognized as the “Greatest Dealmaker,” than with getting the cooperation from our erstwhile Baltic and other European Allies.

Apparently, he has fallen into the control of self delusion.

I thought you would never, ever hear me saying, “We really need a politician, a good politician like Eisenhower or Truman!”

—Jerry Baird