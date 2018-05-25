The stories behind the sirens

Sirens make my stomach hurt. My mind automatically goes through a list of the worst possible situations, which continues until I know what happened and who was involved. While I always sympathize for the people that needed the ambulance and their families, I can’t help but feel a sense of relief when I find out that no one close to me was hurt or ill.

Such a confession makes me feel selfish, but also very grateful because not one of my scenarios has ever actually played out. I’m crossing my fingers and toes that it stays that way, but should that change it brings me peace of mind to know that providers such as Roger Hespe and the Newcastle Ambulance Service are there and ready to help.

The Newcastle Ambulance Service is working on its 18th year providing for the community, and the service has never missed a call, according to Hespe. Such a consistent and quality service takes true dedication and a profound love for fellow community members. While many of us are fortunate enough to not have needed the ambulance service, many others have utilized the local providers in times of emergency, much to the relief of their friends and family.

The need for an ambulance service, particularly in rural communities, is evident, and its impact is widespread. When we hear sirens and emergency personnel make their way through or around town, we wonder what happened and who was effected because we likely know the people involved. It relieves me to know that the team of EMTs, nurses, drivers, and a physician’s assistant will get to the person(s) in need ASAP.

I believe we must make sure that the ambulance service and quality care is always readily available, and if there is a chance to improve the service, we must seize it. Hespe obviously shares my thought process on such opportunities because he recently accepted an invitation from the state of Wyoming to participate in a pilot project for the community’s emergency medical service, and it is paid for by the state!

The state contracted with the Paramedic Foundation, and together, the Newcastle Ambulance Service and the foundation are working to fill the gaps in medical services in Weston County. The Paramedic Foundation seeks to integrate EMS personnel into the rural health care workforce. Since its inception in 2005, the foundation has provided technical support, curriculum supervision and technical training to programs throughout the U.S., each of which are tailored to the individual communities and their needs.

Leadership of the Paramedic Foundation came to Newcastle last week to discuss the 18-month project. The two primary focuses for the program are making sure that people who dial 911 get to the right place the first time, and limiting unnecessary travel to the emergency room or away from Newcastle for those needing assistance in primary care.

The Paramedic Foundation representatives stressed that the program is not meant to replace or detract from other health care services in the community, and said they will work very closely with the local health care agency to make sure they don’t overlap services.

And the best part? The people on the ground implementing the program will be the team from the Newcastle Ambulance Service that the community already knows and welcomes.

The team that has never missed an emergency call is now expanding its services to further support Weston County. These team members save our people daily, and they do so with compassion and consistency, often going the extra mile (literally) to do so. Their presence gives us peace of mind, and their work keeps our families together and our community strong. We are grateful for your drive and initiative to take your services even further.