The Mondell house: a fine place to reminisce

The fine house on the hill that once overlooked the growing city of Newcastle is long gone, but its architecture, design and famous owners keep the property’s memory alive, especially with the help of people such as Leonard Cash. Through years of research on the Kilpatrick brothers, Frank Mondell and the Newcastle area, Cash compiled a timeline of the house. Cash did extensive research on the Mondell house back in the 1990s and gathered several articles referencing the Weston County Courthouse and the modern-day News Letter Journal.

The Mondell property occupied lots one, two, three, four, and a portion of five in block 16 of Newcastle’s downtown, which is now home to the Mondell Heights Retirement Community. As previously mentioned in the News Letter Journal with the history of the Kilpatrick family, William Henry Kilpatrick built the house that later became widely known as the Mondell house, after Mondell purchased the house from the Kilpatricks in the early 1900s. However, the history of the property did not begin with the Kilpatricks.